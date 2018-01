Jan 15 (Reuters) - UNIMA 2000 SA:

* SIGNS PLN 2.4 MILLION NET DEAL FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF TELECOMMUNICATION INSTALLATION WITH WARBUD SA

* FOR FIRST STAGE OF WORKS CO TO GET PLN 1.7 MILLION NET, FIRST STAGE TO END TILL DEC. 15, 2018

* FOR SECOND STAGE OF WORKS CO TO GET PLN 0.7 MILLION NET, TIME FRAME OF SECOND STAGE STILL TO BE SET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)