Feb 2 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of India Ltd:

* APPROVED ‍TO RAISE TOTAL CAPITAL TO UP TO 80.24 BILLION RUPEES IN FORM OF EQUITY CAPITAL/AT 1 CAPITAL/TIER II CAPITAL DURING 2017-18​

* APPROVED TO RAISE EQUITY CAPITAL TO UP TO 65.24 BILLION RUPEES Source text: bit.ly/2s2vCfx Further company coverage: