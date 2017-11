BRIEF-Union Bank Of India sees return to profitability in Q4

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of India Ltd’s CEO Rajkiran Rai says:

* Have front loaded provisions of 15.56 billion rupees in Q2 for NCLT accounts

* Domestic NIM at 2.19 percent in Q2

* Have exposure to 18 accounts in RBI second list of potential bankruptcies

* Needs 10.87 billion rupees provisioning for cos in second RBI list

* Have 55 percent provision coverage for loans to cos in first list, 30 percent for second list

* Total exposure to cos in second RBI list 47 billion rupees, exposure to cos in first list 74 billion rupees

* Sees bad loan additions in Q3 and Q4 to be at similar levels as Q2

* Capital requirement for FY 18 seen at 35-40 billion rupees

* Expects to make profit in Q4

* Aiming for 10 percent credit growth in FY 18

* Expects net NPA to be below 6 percent by March

* Sees provision coverage ratio to cross 60 percent by March Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)