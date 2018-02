Feb 12 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of The Philippines:

* AGREEMENT TO BUY 2.5 MILLION SHARES IN PETNET AT 487.54 PESOS PER SHARE‍​

* SIGNS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 51% STAKE OWNED BY ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, IN PETNET, INC. TO UNITS OF BANK