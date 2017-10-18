FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports Q3 earnings $0.53/shr
October 18, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports Q3 earnings $0.53/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Inc

* Union Bankshares announces third quarter ended September 30, 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend payment

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Union Bankshares Inc qtrly ‍net interest income increased $495 thousand, or 7.8% to $6.8 million​

* Union Bankshares Inc - ‍also on October 18, 2017, board of directors approved termination of company’s noncontributory defined benefit pension plan​

* Union Bankshares Inc - ‍estimates that a cash contribution of approximately $1.1 million will be required to fully fund plan’s liabilities at termination​

* Union Bankshares Inc - ‍expects to record a charge to earnings of $3.2 million at plan termination, which is expected to occur during Q4 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

