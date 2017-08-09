FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unipixel and Future Tech execute LoI for strategic partnership
August 9, 2017

BRIEF-Unipixel and Future Tech execute LoI for strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Uni-pixel Inc

* Unipixel and Future Tech execute letter of intent for strategic partnership

* Future Tech expects to form a joint venture that will own and operate a manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China​

* Future Tech intends to manufacture sensors for Unipixel, subject to agreement on volume and pricing​

* ‍LoI provides that future tech will pay co up to $5.1 million for rights, know-how & assets that will be transferred to JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

