Feb 13 (Reuters) - Unique Fabricating Inc:

* UNIQUE FABRICATING TO CLOSE FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* ‍DECISION TO CLOSE FACILITY WILL IMPACT APPROXIMATELY 20 EMPLOYEES​

* UNIQUE FABRICATING - EXPECTS TO CLOSE FORT SMITH MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN JUNE 2018 AND PLANS TO TRANSFER SCHEDULED PRODUCTION TO OTHER FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: