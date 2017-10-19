FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uniqure announces AMT-061 to enter pivotal study in 2018
October 19, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Uniqure announces AMT-061 to enter pivotal study in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv

* Uniqure announces Hemophilia B gene therapy program to enter pivotal study with FIX-Padua variant in 2018

* Uniqure NV - ‍plans to initiate pivotal study with enhanced AMT-061 in 2018​

* Uniqure nv - ‍acquired patent family that covers FIX-Padua variant and its use in gene therapy for treatment of Coagulopathies, including Hemophilia B​

* Uniqure - ‍FDA agreed AMT-061 will be included under existing breakthrough therapy designation and IND for AMT-060​

* Uniqure NV - ‍EMA also has agreed that AMT-061 will be included under current prime designation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

