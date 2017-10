Aug 7 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV

* Uniqure announces leadership team appointments and nominations to its board of directors

* Uniqure NV - ‍Jeremy Springhorn and Madhavan Balachandran nominated to board of directors​

* Uniqure NV - ‍Scott Mcmillan named chief operating officer; Christian Klemt promoted to chief accounting officer​