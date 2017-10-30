FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 10:16 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Unisys reports Q3 loss per share of $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* Unisys announces third-quarter 2017 financial results and reaffirms full-year financial guidance

* Says Q3 revenue $666 million versus I/B/E/S view $637.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion

* Says qtrly ‍services backlog up 1 percent sequentially at $3.7 billion​

* Says reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP operating profit margin of 7.25 to 8.25 percent and FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow of $130 to $170 million​

* Says qtrly ‍loss per share $0.81​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

