Nov 27 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* UNIT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEWLY APPOINTED OFFICER

* UNIT CORP - ‍LES AUSTIN HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* UNIT CORP - LES AUSTIN HAS BEEN NAMED TO THE POSITION WHICH WAS HELD BY DAVID MERRILL