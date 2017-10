Sept 28 (Reuters) - Esun Holdings Ltd

* Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung have recently entered into a framework agreement with Dr. Ing. H.C. F. Porsche Ag

* Deal in relation to development and operation of an auto experience theme centre planned in Hengqin, Zhuhai

* Discussions between Lai Fung and Hengqin government regarding land concession and Phase II development of Novotown are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: