Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says unit Bright Ease Holdings Ltd has sold 8.3 million shares in Meitu Inc for HK$98.4 million ($12.59 million) between July 31 and August 9

Source text in Chinese:

