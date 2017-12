BRIEF-Unite Group Extends University Partnerships With Oxford Acquisition​

Dec 8 (Reuters) - UNITE GROUP PLC:

* ‍UNITE EXTENDS UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIPS WITH OXFORD ACQUISITION​

* AGREED COMMERCIAL TERMS WITH OXFORD BROOKES UNIVERSITY FOR 25-YEAR NOMINATIONS AGREEMENT COVERING SITE, WHICH WILL EXTEND ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH UNITE TO 1,350 BEDS​

* ‍NEW DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE 885 NEW BEDS AND WILL BE DELIVERED FOR 2019/20 ACADEMIC YEAR ​

* TOTAL DEVELOPMENT COSTS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND £75 MILLION