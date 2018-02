Feb 21 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc:

* ‍PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍INTENTION TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £170 MILLION​

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND TWO UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTIONS SUPPORTED BY LEADING UNIVERSITIES:​

* ‍BOARD ALSO INTENDS TO INCREASE GROUP'S DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM 75% TO 85% OF EPRA EARNINGS IN FY 2018​