Sept 26 (Reuters) - UNITE GROUP PLC:

* CURRENTLY 99% LET ACROSS ITS 49,000 BED PORTFOLIO FOR 2017/18 ACADEMIC YEAR

* SALES PERFORMANCE WILL DELIVER ANNUAL RENTAL GROWTH AT MID TO UPPER END OF OUR 3.0-3.5% EXPECTATIONS