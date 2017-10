BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV ‍valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc:

* UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍VALUATIONS RISE 1.6% IN Q3 QUARTERLY VALUATION UPDATE FOR UNITE UK STUDENT ACCOMMODATION FUND AND LONDON STUDENT ACCOMMODATION JV

* UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍AT SEPT.30 , USAF‘S PROPERTY PORTFOLIO WAS INDEPENDENTLY VALUED AT £2,137 MILLION REPRESENTING A LIKE-FOR-LIKE INCREASE OF 1.6% DURING QUARTER​

* UNITE GROUP PLC - ‍“INCREASE IN VALUATIONS IS DRIVEN BY RENTAL GROWTH AND 7 BASIS POINTS OF YIELD COMPRESSION ACROSS BOTH USAF AND LSAV IN QUARTER​”

* UNITE GROUP PLC - "‍UNITE STUDENTS HAS ACHIEVED A STRONG LETTINGS PERFORMANCE ACROSS ITS WHOLE PORTFOLIO WITH 99% OF BED SPACES LET​"