2 months ago
June 13, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-United Airlines to increase service on 11 routes connecting continental U.S. and Hawaii

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* Press release - United Airlines says Aloha to more Hawaii, increases service to 40 daily flights

* United Airlines - announced an increase of service on 11 routes connecting continental U.S. and Hawaii

* United Airlines - beginning December 20, United will increase service from its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Hawaii

* United Airlines says there is no change to United's full-year 2017 capacity guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

