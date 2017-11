Nov 13 (Reuters) - UNITED BANKERS OYJ:

* BUYS REMAINING SHARES IN SUBSIDIARY ‍UB REAL ASSET MANAGEMENT OY​

* RAISES ITS STOCK IN ‍UB REAL ASSET MANAGEMENT OY FROM 56.24 PERCENT TO 100 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)