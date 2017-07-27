FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-United Bankshares announces second quarter results
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-United Bankshares announces second quarter results

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc

* United Bankshares announces earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍net interest income for q2 of 2017 was $136.2 million, which was an increase of $33.5 million or 33% from q2 of 2016​

* Says modest dilution to tangible book value per share, due to cardinal acquisition, is expected to be earned back in less than 3 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.