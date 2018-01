BRIEF-United Bankshares Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.17

Jan 30 (Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc:

* UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UNITED BANKSHARES - NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $154.9 MILLION, WHICH WAS AN INCREASE OF $41.6 MILLION OR 37% FROM Q4 OF 2016

* UNITED BANKSHARES-RESULTS FOR Q4 INCLUDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $37.7 MILLION OR $0.36/SHARE RELATED TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TCJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: