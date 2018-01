Jan 11 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES OFFERING

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS-PRICING UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100 MILLION AMOUNT OF 4.500% FIXED TO FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JAN 30, 2028​

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS - ‍NOTES WILL INITIALLY BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 4.500% PER ANNUM, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS​