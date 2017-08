July 26 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* United community banks, inc. Announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* United community banks inc says q2 net interest revenue totaled $85.1 million, up $10.2 million from q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: