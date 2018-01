Jan 23 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16