Dec 29 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc:

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS SAYS DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, ESTIMATES VALUE OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET WILL BE REDUCED BY A RANGE OF ABOUT $37 MILLION TO $41 MILLION

* UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC SAYS ESTIMATED Q4 EARNINGS IMPACT WOULD BE APPROXIMATELY LOSS OF $0.48 TO LOSS OF $0.53 PER SHARE