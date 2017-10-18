FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Pictures
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL

* Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company

* ‍En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer​

* ‍Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+​

* ‍as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+​

* ‍if possible share transfer materializes, En+’s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.