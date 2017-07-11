FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Q2 2017 cargo, other revenue expected to be higher than initial expectations​
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 11, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Q2 2017 cargo, other revenue expected to be higher than initial expectations​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United continental holdings inc - ‍second-quarter 2017 cargo and other revenue is expected to be higher than initial expectations​

* United continental holdings inc - ‍second-quarter 2017 non-fuel unit cost is expected to be lower than initial expectations​

* United continental holdings inc says now expects q2 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up about 2.0 percent compared to q2 of 2016

* United continental-q2 capital expenditures are higher than original guidance range due to change in timing of pre-delivery payments associated with future aircraft deliveries

* United continental holdings inc sees q2 consolidated prasm about 12.77 percent ¢/asm

* United continental holdings inc sees q2 gross capital expenditures $1,235 million to $1,255 million

* United continental holdings inc sees q2 consolidated casm excluding profit sharing, third-party business expenses, fuel, special charges 9.86 ¢/asm to 9.90 ¢/asm Source text (bit.ly/2tKqCtg) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.