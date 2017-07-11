FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 11, 2017 / 8:50 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM

* Second-quarter 2017 cargo and other revenue is expected to be higher than initial expectations​

* Second-quarter 2017 non-fuel unit cost is expected to be lower than initial expectations​

* United Continental Holdings Inc says now expects Q2 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up about 2.0 percent compared to Q2 of 2016

* Q2 capital expenditures are higher than original guidance range due to change in timing of pre-delivery payments associated with future aircraft deliveries

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 gross capital expenditures $1,235 million to $1,255 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc sees q2 consolidated CASM excluding profit sharing, third-party business expenses, fuel, special charges 9.86 ¢/ASM to 9.90 ¢/ASM Source text: (bit.ly/2tKqCtg) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.