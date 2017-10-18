FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Continental reports Q3 earnings $2.12/shr​
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-United Continental reports Q3 earnings $2.12/shr​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc - ‍UAL reported third-quarter net income of $637 million, diluted earnings per share of $2.12​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated ASM ‍​70,083 million versus. 68,074 million last year

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated RPM 59,145 million versus 58,172 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍CASM increased 3.0 percent compared to Q3 of 2016 due largely to higher fuel and labor expense​

* United Continental Holdings-‍during quarter, co cancelled about 8,300 flights as a result of severe weather in southeast Texas, Florida, parts of Caribbean​

* United Continental Holdings - qtrly consolidated CASM, ex-special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel & profit sharing, up 2.6 percent year-on-year​

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of ‍84.4​ percent versus. 85.5 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
