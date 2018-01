BRIEF-United Continental Says December 2017 Consolidated Load Factor Decreased 0.8 Points Compared To December 2016

Jan 9 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc:

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - DECEMBER 2017 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2016

* UNITED CONTINENTAL - NOW EXPECTS Q4 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE ABOUT FLAT VERSUS Q4 2016

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - DECEMBER 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 18.08 BILLION, UP 2.7 PERCENT

* UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC - DECEMBER 2017 CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 21.96 BILLION, UP 3.7 PCT