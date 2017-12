Nov 30 (Reuters) - UNITED ELECTRONICS CO:

* LAUNCHES BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP WITH NOON.COM PLATFORM TO BE EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER OF HOME AND ELECTRONIC APPLIANCES IN SAUDI‍​

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP WITH NOON.COM TO APPEAR DURING Q1, 2018

* SUPPLY WILL START WITH OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF NOON.COM IN SAUDI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: