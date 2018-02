Feb 14 (Reuters) - United Fire Group Inc:

* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.81 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ADDED $0.86 PER DILUTED SHARE TO NET INCOME DURING Q4

* CONSOLIDATED NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS $25.1 MILLION FOR Q4 WITH DECREASE OF 24.8 PERCENT FOR QUARTER

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 2.6 PERCENT IN Q4

* TOTAL REVENUES WERE FLAT IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: