FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Fire Group sees Q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-United Fire Group sees Q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - United Fire Group Inc

* United fire group, inc. Reports estimates for third quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.76

* United fire group - ‍q3 2017 results are expected to include estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses of about $29 million to $33 million​

* United fire - ‍estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses include about $10 million, $8 million & $4 million related to hurricanes harvey, irma & maria respectively​

* United fire group inc - ‍estimate catastrophe losses associated with california wildfires will be in range of $2 million to $3 million for q4​

* United fire group inc - ‍co estimates reporting a net loss in range of $0.70 to $0.76 per diluted share in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.