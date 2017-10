Oct 5 (Reuters) - United Food Holdings Ltd

* Co and two units signed deal with Chengde Xingxinda Shengwu Keji , Chengde Pumeida Shengwu Keji and Lin Zhongshi

* Agreement for sale and purchase of 80 pct equity interests in Hebei Xingrun Shengwu Keji Gufen, Chengde Purun Shengwu Zhiyao, Benchmark Trade Ltd

* Purchasers will purchase sale shares for an aggregate purchase consideration of RMB120 million