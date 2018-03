March 5 (Reuters) - United International Enterprises Ltd :

* REG-UIE’S ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* FY REVENUE $343.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS $296.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT $141.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS $93.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND OF USD 5.50 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE CO FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)