July 27 (Reuters) - UNITED INTERNET AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET TAKES OVER CLOUD HOSTING SPECIALIST PROFITBRICKS

‍HELD A STAKE IN PROFITBRICKS SINCE 2010 (CURRENT SHAREHOLDING 44.42%) AND IS NOW ACQUIRING REMAINING 55.58% OF SHARES FROM OTHER SHAREHOLDERS​