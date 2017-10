Oct 23 (Reuters) - United Investments Ltd:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30 AT 47.86 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 40.27 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROUP LOSS FOR THE YEAR AT 146 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 102 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* COMPANY SPLIT INTO TWO DIFFERENT ENTITIES IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED DURING THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* ASSESSING NEW OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER DEVELOP CO'S INVESTMENT IN THE LIFE SCIENCE SECTOR