Oct 17 (Reuters) - UNITED LABELS AG:

* ‍9-MONTH OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) MORE THAN DOUBLES​

* 9MTH ‍EBIT INCREASED MORE THAN FIVE-FOLD, TAKING FIGURE TO EUR1.3 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR0.2 MILLION)​

* ‍GROUP REVENUE OF EUR22.9 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR24.1 MILLION) IN FIRST NINE MONTHS​

* ‍9MTH POST-TAX EARNINGS FOR GROUP IMPROVED TO EUR0.2 MILLION, UP FROM EUR-0.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)