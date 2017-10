Oct 6 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc:

* UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. AUTHORIZES $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC - INTENDS TO FUND PROGRAM WITH CASH ON HAND, CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS AND BORROWINGS UNDER COMPANY'S CREDIT FACILITY​