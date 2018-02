Feb 2 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd:

* ‍DISPOSED 10.29% INTEREST IN MARCO POLO MARINE LTD AT S$0.035 PER MPML SHARE​

* DISPOSAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPS OF BANK FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)