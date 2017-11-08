BRIEF-United States Cellular Q3 loss per share $3.51

Nov 8 (Reuters) - United States Cellular Corp

* U.S. Cellular reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $963 million versus I/B/E/S view $968.8 million

* United States Cellular - qtrly ‍‍net loss attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted loss per share were $299 million and $3.51

* United States Cellular Corp qtrly ‍shr of $0.11, excluding goodwill impairment charge

* United States Cellular Corp - sees FY 2017 ‍total operating revenues $3,850 million -$3,950​ million

* United States Cellular Corp sees ‍ 2017 adjusted EBITDA $740 million -$840 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $3.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United States Cellular Corp qtrly ‍postpaid ARPU $43.41 versus $44.60 in Q2​

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly prepaid ARPU $33.12 versus $33.52 in prior qtr‍​

* United States Cellular Corp qtrly retail postpaid ‍net additions 35,000 versus 6,000 net losses last year​

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly prepaid churn rate 4.75% versus 4.93% in prior quarter

* United States Cellular Corp qtrly ‍postpaid churn rate 1.16 percent versus 1.13 percent in Q2​

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly ‍results include $370 million ($309 million, net of tax) non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: