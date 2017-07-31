FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United States Steel announces proposed senior notes offering
July 31, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-United States Steel announces proposed senior notes offering

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* United States Steel Corporation announces proposed senior notes offering

* Intention to offer $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, for redemption of all of its 7.00% Senior Notes due 2018

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, for redemption of all of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021

* To use proceeds, with cash on hand, for redemption of all of its 7.50% Senior Notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

