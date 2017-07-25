FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-United States Steel Corp reports Q2 earnings $1.48/shr

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Results for our European segment declined compared with Q1 due to an unfavorable first-in-first-out (FIFO) inventory impact

* Qtrly ‍net sales $3.14 billion versus $2.58 billion

* Sees ‍2017 net earnings of approximately $300 million, or $1.70 per share​

* 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook of approximately $1.1 billion

* United States Steel Corp sees FY 2017 flat-rolled EBITDA of about $750 million

* Q2 net sales $3,144 million versus $2,584 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

