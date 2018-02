Jan 31 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.88

* QTRLY NET SALES $3,133 MILLION VERSUS $2,650 MILLION LAST YEAR

* ‍IF MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN AT THEIR JANUARY 24, 2018 LEVELS, EXPECT 2018 NET EARNINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $685 MILLION​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: