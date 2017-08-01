FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-United States Steel issues statement on incident at Great Lakes Works
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-United States Steel issues statement on incident at Great Lakes Works

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp :

* United States Steel issues statement on incident at Great Lakes Works

* United States Steel Corp - "Five employees were transported to local hospitals for treatment"

* United States Steel Corp - ‍operations at hot strip mill remain down, but additional operations at Great Lakes Works have not been affected​

* United States Steel Corp - Earlier on Aug 1, there was an incident at U. S. Steel's Great Lakes Works in facility's hot strip mill

* United States Steel- Investigation into incident underway, will work with United Steelworkers and relevant government agencies throughout process​

* United States Steel- Do not anticipate any impact on customer shipments as have additional hot strip mill capacity at other domestic facilities

* United States Steel Corp - At this time, facility's hot strip mill is secure and all other employees have been accounted for Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.