BRIEF-United States Steel To Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities

March 7 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE, STEELMAKING FACILITIES

* UNITED STATES STEEL - ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES

* UNITED STATES STEEL CORP - ‍RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS​