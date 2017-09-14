FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Tech says all units to be flat to up in earnings in 2018
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 5:02 PM / in a month

BRIEF-United Tech says all units to be flat to up in earnings in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* All business units will be flat to up in earnings in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* On track to deliver 350-400 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines in 2017 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* Sees improving trends in China but will continue to be headwind in 2018 - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* Seeing improving trend in the maintenance business in Europe - CFO on Morgan Stanley conf

* Working with Airbus to see if co wants to reallocate or change mix between new aircraft versus lease engines - CFO Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.