a month ago
BRIEF-United Technologies issues response regarding Carrier Indianapolis facility​
Featured
June 27, 2017 / 9:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-United Technologies issues response regarding Carrier Indianapolis facility​

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* United Technologies Corp says issues response to recent reports regarding co's Carrier Indianapolis manufacturing facility​

* United Technologies Corp says "‍UTC continues to honor its November 2016 agreement with incoming Trump administration​"

* United Technologies Corp says "is committed to continuing to employ approximately 1,100 people in our Indianapolis facility"​

* United Technologies Corp says ‍over next three years, UTC expects to hire nearly 25,000 people in U.S.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

