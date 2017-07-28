BRIEF-United Therapeutics filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories

July 28 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics- on July 27, filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories to stay case until PTAB resolves Watson's petitions for IPR

* United Therapeutics Corp says if district court approves agreement with Watson, trial may occur in early 2018 if IPRs are not instituted - SEC filing

* United Therapeutics Corp - company does not expect trial to take place before early 2019 if IPRs are instituted

* United Therapeutics - co does not expect Watson will launch a generic version of Tyvaso during period that stay of district court case is in effect Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uIo0g9) Further company coverage: