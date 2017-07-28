FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-United Therapeutics filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-United Therapeutics filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp

* United Therapeutics- on July 27, filed with district court an agreement with Watson Laboratories to stay case until PTAB resolves Watson's petitions for IPR

* United Therapeutics Corp says if district court approves agreement with Watson, trial may occur in early 2018 if IPRs are not instituted - SEC filing

* United Therapeutics Corp - company does not expect trial to take place before early 2019 if IPRs are instituted

* United Therapeutics - co does not expect Watson will launch a generic version of Tyvaso during period that stay of district court case is in effect Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uIo0g9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.