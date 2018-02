BRIEF-United Therapeutics Settles Patent Litigation With Actavis Laboratories FL

Feb 15 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp:

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF PATENT LITIGATION WITH ACTAVIS LABORATORIES FL, INC. RELATING TO ORENITRAM

* ‍ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ACTAVIS LABORATORIES FL, INC RESOLVING ONGOING LITIGATION​

* ‍UNDER SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, CO GRANTED TO ACTAVIS LICENSE TO MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZE GENERIC VERSION OF ORENITRAM

* SAYS PARTIES WILL ALSO TERMINATE PENDING LITIGATION CONCERNING PATENTS RELATING TO ACTAVIS’ ANDA.

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS - ‍LICENSE IN SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT DOES NOT PERMIT ACTAVIS TO MANUFACTURE GENERIC VERSION OF ANY OTHER UNITED THERAPEUTICS PRODUCT​

* ‍ AGREEMENT DOES NOT GRANT ACTAVIS ANY RIGHTS OTHER THAN THOSE REQUIRED TO LAUNCH ACTAVIS’ GENERIC VERSION OF ORENITRAM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: